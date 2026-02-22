Sardarni Tej Kaur (1932 – 2026), Kuala Lumpur

In Loving Memory Of
Sardarni Tej Kaur d/o Dhian Singh
Who passed away peacefully on to Waheguru’s embrace
12 Apr 1932 – 15 Feb 2026
Husband: Late Sardar Roor Singh s/o Wasakha Singh
Children:
Late Harbans Lloyd
Jagjit Singh Sidhu
Late Jasbir Singh Sidhu
Jaspal Singh Sidhu
Grandchildren:
Caroline Lloyd
Christina Lloyd
Amritha Kaur Sidhu
Shumetha Kaur Sidhu
Tavinder Singh Sidhu
Sunil Michael Sidhu
Kareena Kaur Sidhu
Kalveen Singh Sidhu
PATH DA BHOG PRAYERS
Friday, 27 Feb 2026, from 5 PM onwards
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Please join us to celebrate her life
Contact: Jaspal (+6012-673 6578)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 22 February 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here