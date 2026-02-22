Sardarni Tej Kaur (1932 – 2026), Kuala Lumpur

In Loving Memory Of

Sardarni Tej Kaur d/o Dhian Singh

Who passed away peacefully on to Waheguru’s embrace

12 Apr 1932 – 15 Feb 2026

Husband: Late Sardar Roor Singh s/o Wasakha Singh

Children:

Late Harbans Lloyd

Jagjit Singh Sidhu

Late Jasbir Singh Sidhu

Jaspal Singh Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Caroline Lloyd

Christina Lloyd

Amritha Kaur Sidhu

Shumetha Kaur Sidhu

Tavinder Singh Sidhu

Sunil Michael Sidhu

Kareena Kaur Sidhu

Kalveen Singh Sidhu

PATH DA BHOG PRAYERS

Friday, 27 Feb 2026, from 5 PM onwards

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Please join us to celebrate her life

Contact: Jaspal (+6012-673 6578)

| Entry: 22 February 2026 | Source: Family

