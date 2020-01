IN LOVING MEMORY: Late Ranjit Singh s/o Late Hazara Singh (1938-2019)

1st Year Barsi: Sehaj Path Da Bhog on 12 Jan 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang, Selangor, from 9.00am to 12.00noon, followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

1st Year Barsi: Sehaj Path Da Bhog on 12 Jan 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang, Selangor, from 9.00am to 12.00noon, followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

First Year Barsi In Ever Loving Memory Of

LATE RANJIT SINGH S/O LATE HAZARA SINGH

Greatly missed and forever in the hearts of loved ones

Forever and deeply missed by beloved family:

Wife, Daughter & Son in-law, grandchildren, host of relatives and friends.

Sahej Path Da Bhog: 12 Jan 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang, Selangor, from 9.00am to 12.00noon, followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Contact: Jit Kaur 010-8669658

(Kindly accept this as our personal invitation)

| Entry: 5 Jan 2020 | Source: Family