Bhag Singh (1933-2020), Retired Chief Inspector of Police (Raub)

PATH DA BHOG: 22 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

SARDAR BHAG SINGH S/O LATE NIRANJAN SINGH (VILLAGE LAL KALAN)



(22.2.1933 – 13.3.2020)

Retired Chief Inspector of Police (Raub)

Passed away peacefully on 13th March 2020 at the age of 87 years leaving behind

Wife: Angrez Kaur

Children: Rajindar, Rivender and Akbal

Son-in-law: Saudagar

Daughters-in-law: Gurmit and Manpreet

Grandsons: Jubbin and Sumraj

Granddaughters: Shaveen, Naveen, Kiren, Anisa and Ashika.

And relatives and friends.

Path da Bhog will be held on 22 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Special thanks to caregivers Jagpreet and Fatih.

Contact: 012 6685708

| Entry: 16 March 2020 | Source: Family