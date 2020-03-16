Bhag Singh (1933-2020), Retired Chief Inspector of Police (Raub)

PATH DA BHOG: 22 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia
SARDAR BHAG SINGH S/O LATE NIRANJAN SINGH (VILLAGE LAL KALAN)
(22.2.1933 – 13.3.2020)
Retired Chief Inspector of Police (Raub)
Passed away peacefully on 13th March 2020 at the age of 87 years leaving behind
Wife: Angrez Kaur
Children: Rajindar, Rivender and Akbal
Son-in-law: Saudagar
Daughters-in-law: Gurmit and Manpreet
Grandsons: Jubbin and Sumraj
Granddaughters: Shaveen, Naveen, Kiren, Anisa and Ashika.
And relatives and friends.
Path da Bhog will be held on 22 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Special thanks to caregivers Jagpreet and Fatih.
Contact: 012 6685708
Entry: 16 March 2020 | Source: Family
