Dya Singh and team releases Sikh Lullaby

By Asia Samachar Team | AUSTRALIA |

The ever-green Dya Singh and his team has done it again. This time, they have produced a Sikh Lullaby for the delight of children from around the world. Sung by Parvyn and Harsel, the lullaby has been uploaded to the Aussie-based kirtani’s newly created Youtube page. Do check it out.

“With the launch of YouTube channel, we now have a source to reach out to all Sikhs globally,” he said in a text message to Asia Samachar.

“We hope to prepare more such videos esoecially for Punjabi schools in Punjabi next. Nursery Rhymes of each of our Guru Sahibs in simple easy Punjabi fit teachers to use to teach young Sikh children how to sing,” he added.

