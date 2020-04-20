Father-son surgeon duo Vaisakhi at hospital

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |
The lockdowns the world over due to the novel coronavirus has changed a good many things. For the first time, Sikhs were not be able to step into the gurdwara to celebrate Vaisakhi. The same goes for people from the other faiths, with their own celebrations.
Last year, father-son ENT surgeons celebrated Vaisakhi – a major event in the Sikh calendar – with family and friends. Not this time around.
“This year, Vaisakhi is going to be a bit different. Unlike last year, this year we will be celebrating in the hospital, looking after our Covid-19 patients,” Dr Hardip Singh Gendeh tells Asia Samachar.
Dr Hardip and his dad Prof Dr Balwant Singh were busy at the hospital with the ever increasing pressure from the spread of Covid-19.
Dr Balwant, now attached to the Pantai Hospital, retired after the serving in the government service for 36 years as a professor and ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon.
He is also the president of Association of Specialists in Private Medical Practice of Malaysia (ASPMPM). On behalf of the association, he had urged private medical specialists to come forward to help the nation battle the novel coronavirus pandemic Covid-19.
His son Dr Hardip is a resident at UKM’s otorhinolaryngology department.
And we also had greetings from another medical pair. This one is from Georgia, United States.
