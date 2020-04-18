Massachusetts Sikh girl blogs on family’s Covid-19 experience

Never in a million years would I have thought that the international threat that social media was making jokes about would enter my home - MEHER KAUR, 15.

There is nothing like fear until it strikes you in the heart. That was how a 15-year-old Sikh girl in Massachusetts, US, felt when Covid-19 landed in her home.

Thankfully, Meher Kaur and her family have come out of the novel coronavirus episode in high spirit. And she is blogging to capture her family’s experience when they had to isolate themselves in Hopkinton.

She begins her blog like this: “Never in a million years would I have thought that the international threat that social media was making jokes about would enter my home.”

She recalled the phone call on the afternoon of 22 March ‘right as my mom, brother and I sat down to eat lunch’.

“We were informed that my dad tested positive for COVID-19. I could feel the fear that my mom suppressed as to not worry or scare my 8 year old brother and I. Hanging up the phone after receiving the news, my mom assured us that everything was going to be just fine,” she writes.

Her father, Navdeep Singh told Boston 25 News: “The recovery is all over the spectrum, anywhere from asymptomatic to very serious cases, I would want to say I was somewhere in the middle. I did go through a period that was a little difficult.”

On her part, Meher told the television channel: “I think mindset is a big part of it….More than the physical recovery is the mental recovery.”

The blog focuses on their story from Meher’s perspective, it includes thing her family wishes they knew. It also offers mental and emotional support for others, the channel said.

