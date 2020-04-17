New Release: Zafarnamah by Satinder Sartaaj

KIRTAN | NEW RELEASE: Zafarnamah of Guru Gobind Singh ਜ਼ਫ਼ਰਨਾਮਾਹੑ ظفرنامه by Satinder Sartaaj. The Persian/Punjabi recording is said to be the first in the recent times.

Composer and sung by Satinder Sartaaj, music arranged and programmed by Beat Minister, video conceptualised by Sandeep Sharma, research assistance by Jasjeet Singh (California) & Dr Mandeep, Persian assistance by Muzaffar Ali, Aziz Mahdi (Embassy of Iran).

