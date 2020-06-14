Gurmat Pick: Dr Parmjit Singh on Guru Arjan martyrdom

#GurmatPick | Virtual satsang by Malaysian-based Dr Parmjit Singh & Family. Sukhbir Kaur shares 3 lessons from the martyrdom (shahidi) of Guru Arjan Sahib (starts at 18:30). Dr Parmjit shares the sakhi of Kabul Sikhs visiting the Guru (starts 36:30). Courtesy of eSikhs. Click here.

