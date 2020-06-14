Gurmat Pick: Dr Parmjit Singh on Guru Arjan martyrdom

#GurmatPick | Virtual satsang by Malaysian-based Dr Parmjit Singh & Family. Sukhbir Kaur shares 3 lessons from the martyrdom (shahidi) of Guru Arjan Sahib (starts at 18:30). Dr Parmjit shares the sakhi of Kabul Sikhs visiting the Guru (starts 36:30). Courtesy of eSikhs. Click here.
[TAKE NOTE OF ASIA SAMACHAR OFFICIAL WHATSAPP NUMBER: +6017-3351399. You can contact us to provide news alerts, community updates or obituary announcements. Stay in chardi kalaa]
RELATED STORY:
Kirtan: Mool Mantar track by Amrita Kaur & Yadvinder Singh (Asia Samachar, 12 March 2020)
Kirtan video release: Gur Nanak Ki Wadiyai by Dya Singh (Asia Samachar, 7 Feb 2020)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |