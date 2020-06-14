Remembering Amanullah Khan

#PunjabiPick | EDITOR’S CHOICE |

Some feel the Panjābi language spoken in Eastern Panjāb (in India) has deteriorated. It is argued that they don’t enunciate words properly, have poor grasp of grammar and hardly speak in a way that would make it sound sweet to the ears.

Contrast now with how the language is spoken in Western Panjāb (in Pakistan). Every word is spoken clearly and not even one expression has broken the grammar rule.

Enjoy this new segment dedicated to the late Amanullah Khan. The theatre performer, comedian and TV artist was regarded as one of the best comedians in the Indian subcontinent. Click for the Facebook link or the Youtube link.

