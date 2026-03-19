Toba Tek Singh: A haunting story of identity and confusion during Partition

Bishan Singh, portrayed by Pankaj Kapur, in Toba Tek Singh

By Asia Samachar | Movie Review |

The film Toba Tek Singh draws from the famous short story by Saadat Hasan Manto, one of the most powerful literary voices documenting the trauma of the Partition of India. Set inside a Lahore mental asylum shortly after independence, the story explores how political decisions reshape human lives in deeply unsettling ways.

In the aftermath of Partition of 1947, governments of newly formed India and Pakistan decide that inmates in mental institutions should be exchanged according to religion—Muslims to Pakistan and Hindus and Sikhs to India. Inside the Lahore asylum, however, the patients struggle to understand what these new borders mean. Many barely comprehend the idea of nations, yet they are suddenly expected to belong to one.

At the center of the story is Bishan Singh, portrayed by Pankaj Kapur. A Sikh inmate who constantly mutters nonsensical phrases, Bishan Singh is obsessed with one question: where is his hometown, Toba Tek Singh? Is it in India or Pakistan? No one—including the guards and officials—can give him a clear answer.

Around him, other inmates react with confusion, fear, and dark humor. Some claim to be famous political leaders, others invent absurd explanations for the shifting borders. These moments reveal the surreal reality of Partition, where ordinary people were forced to redefine their identities overnight.

As the transfer of inmates begins, Bishan Singh refuses to move until he learns the truth about his home. In a tragic and symbolic conclusion, he collapses in the narrow strip of land between the two nations—belonging to neither. Through this haunting story, director Ketan Mehta portrays the human cost of borders drawn on maps but felt in the lives of millions.

Click here to view the movie.

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