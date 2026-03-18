Datin Dr. Raminder Kaur (1946 – 2026), Ipoh

Datin Dr. Raminder Kaur

(11/1/1946 – 18/3/2026)

With heavy hearts but immense pride, we announce the passing of the backbone of our family. At 80 years young, she passed away peacefully in her sleep on 18th March, 2026.

A fighter until the very end, she was known for her strength, her bold spirit and a voice that was never afraid to be heard. Whether she was working tirelessly or lighting up a room with her sharp wit and infectious sense of fun, she was a woman who lived life at full volume.

She leaves behind a family that stands strong because of the foundation she built.

She is survived by her devoted husband,

Dato’ Dr. Ranjoth Singh

who stood by her side through every battle and triumph.

Her strength and capable spirit live on in her children and their spouses:

Maneet Kaur & Luvan Markandan

Jagjeet Singh & Judy Siambun

She was the adored, “larger-than-life” grandmother to Aneel, Tia and Harleen who will forever carry her stories and her

spark.

SUKHMANI

Sukhmani Sahib Prayers will commence on 19th March, 2026 at 8am at the residence (25 Jalan Cantik, Canning

Garden, Ipoh)

CREMATION

will be held on 19th March, 2026 at 11.00am at Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Bercham Ipoh.

Cortege will leave the residence at 10.00am.

PAATH DA BHOG

on 5th April, 2026 from 10.00am – 12.00pm at

Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road)

For any inquiries, please contact the following

Maneet (0138656338)

Jagjeet (0128038160)

Thank You

Heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support during this difficult time. Your care and compassion mean the world to us.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 18 March 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here