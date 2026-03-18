Sardar Jangir Singh Sidhu (Tony) (1940 – 2026), Rawang

In Loving Memory of
Sardar Jangir Singh Sidhu (Tony)
s/o Late Puran Singh Sidhu (Batang Berjuntai)
Village: Melkh, Moga
3.10.1940 – 17.3.2026
Beloved Husband Of Madam Ajmir Kaur d/o Late Gujar Singh Sangha
Children / Spouse:
Daljit Singh (Deli) / Ajit Kaur Dhaliwal
Rendeep Singh / Seemalrit Kaur
Amarjit Kaur / Dev Mohan
Brother: Late Jeat Singh (Bahau)
Grandchildren:
Simranjit Kaur
Melvinderjit Singh
Dr Gurpreenajit Kaur
Amritdeep Singh
Riyaadeep Kaur
Caretaker: Puran
Will Be Dearly Missed By Family, Relatives And Friends.
WAKE
Thursday, 19th March 2026
No. 42, Jalan 2/3A, Kota Bidari, Bandar Country Homes, 48000 Rawang
8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
FINAL RITES:
Thursday, 19th March 2026
Hindu Crematorium Ijok, Kota Puteri
2:00 PM: Saskaar
PAATH DA BHOG:
Sunday, 5th April 2026
Gurdwara Sahib Batang Berjuntai
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
For more information, contact:
Daljit Singh (019 225 0677)
Rendeep Singh (012 217 7506)
Melvinderjit Singh (016 264 1495)
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 18 March 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here