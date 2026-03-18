Sardar Jangir Singh Sidhu (Tony) (1940 – 2026), Rawang

In Loving Memory of

Sardar Jangir Singh Sidhu (Tony)

s/o Late Puran Singh Sidhu (Batang Berjuntai)

Village: Melkh, Moga

3.10.1940 – 17.3.2026

Beloved Husband Of Madam Ajmir Kaur d/o Late Gujar Singh Sangha

Children / Spouse:

Daljit Singh (Deli) / Ajit Kaur Dhaliwal

Rendeep Singh / Seemalrit Kaur

Amarjit Kaur / Dev Mohan

Brother: Late Jeat Singh (Bahau)

Grandchildren:

Simranjit Kaur

Melvinderjit Singh

Dr Gurpreenajit Kaur

Amritdeep Singh

Riyaadeep Kaur

Caretaker: Puran

Will Be Dearly Missed By Family, Relatives And Friends.

WAKE

Thursday, 19th March 2026

No. 42, Jalan 2/3A, Kota Bidari, Bandar Country Homes, 48000 Rawang

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

FINAL RITES:

Thursday, 19th March 2026

Hindu Crematorium Ijok, Kota Puteri

2:00 PM: Saskaar

PAATH DA BHOG:

Sunday, 5th April 2026

Gurdwara Sahib Batang Berjuntai

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

For more information, contact:

Daljit Singh (019 225 0677)

Rendeep Singh (012 217 7506)

Melvinderjit Singh (016 264 1495)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 18 March 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here