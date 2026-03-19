Mann Kaur Gurmukh Singh (1936 – 2026), Ipoh

Mann Kaur d/o Gurmukh Singh

(Ipoh, Perak)

15.9.1936 – 17.3.2026

Husband: Late Sawaran Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jasbeer Singh / Hardeep Kaur ⁠Late Manmohan Singh / Tulip ⁠Amarjit Kaur / Late Jagjit Singh ⁠Ranjit Singh / Asha Doshi ⁠Balbir Kaur ⁠Hari Singh / Sophia Kaur ⁠Kuldeep Singh / Charanjit Kaur ⁠Satpal Singh ⁠Gurdeep Singh

And a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

LAST RITES

Sunday, 22 March 2026

1:00pm: Cortège leaves No. 16, Laluan Pinji Seni 2, Taman Pinji Seni, 31650, Ipoh, Perak.

2:00pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Buntong Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Madras, 30100, Ipoh, Perak

PATH DA BHOG

Friday, 27 March 2026

From 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Buntong

Contact:

Balbir @ 012 569 0981

Ran @ 016 595 6805

She will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle person who had limitless love for her family, and was the embodiment of adventurous spirit, travelling the world till her last days.

She leaves behind many who share the sadness from her passing, but also the happiness that she was part of our lives to begin with. She will be dearly missed.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 March 2026 | Source: Family

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