Bhai Kartar Singh (1941 – 2026), Seremban

Bhai Kartar Singh s/o Late Bhai Bachan Singh

27.3.1941– 19.3.2026

With profound sadness, we write to inform that Bhai Kartar Singh s/o Late Bhai Bachan Singh passed away peacefully on 19th March 2026.

LAST RITES

Friday, 20th March 2026

10:15AM: Cortège leaves residence at No 30B, Jalan Kuala Sawah, Batu 4 1/2, 70300, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan (Behind Persatuan Kebajikan Vinashini)

11:00AM: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following number:-

Satvinder Singh 012 – 345 1122

Ranjit Singh 011 – 2135 2937

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 March 2026 | Source: Family

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