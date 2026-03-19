Petaling Tin gurdwara bids farewell, lowers Nishan Sahib ahead of move

Gurdwara granthi Manpreet Singh carrying SGGS out of the Darbar Sahib as he is surrounded by the Sikh Sanggat present at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin on on March 1, 2026 – Photos: The Star / Izzrafiq Alias

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

As volunteers carefully brought down the Sikh flag and its pole, a quiet solemnity settled over Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin (GSPT) in Taman Medan, Selangor.

Moments later, six saroops of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS) were respectfully carried out and placed into two vehicles, beginning their journey to a temporary gurdwara in nearby Kelana Jaya. Escorted by a convoy of about 40 superbikes, the procession was both dignified and deeply symbolic—closing one chapter while ushering in another.

The emotional farewell drew large numbers of devotees, many of whom lingered over langgar, sharing memories of a gurdwara that had served as a spiritual anchor for more than five decades. The relocation became necessary after the land was gazetted as a burial ground by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais).

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GSPT president Sarendar Singh told The Star that discussions with the state government over the past year resulted in an agreement to allocate a new 0.09ha site just 150m away along Jalan 3/56. In the interim, the congregation will gather at a temporary site about 1km away.

GSPT secretary Balvinderjit Kaur described the final gathering as both “emotional and historic,” noting that the gurdwara, established in 1972, was built by early settlers when Petaling Tin was still a mining area.

“We are moving out peacefully with dignity and faith,” she told the newspaper, expressing confidence in the transition.

The new site, however, is significantly smaller—about 10,000 sq ft compared to the original 26,000 sq ft. Plans are underway to construct a double-storey gurdwara, with fundraising efforts already in motion.

Former president Harjeet Singh noted that the old riverside location had been prone to flooding, adding that the new site presents an opportunity to build anew with resilience in mind.

For now, the community carries forward not just scripture, but decades of shared history.

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Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin bids farewell after 54 years – Report (Asia Samachar, 12 March 2026)

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