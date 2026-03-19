Harjit Kaur (1955 – 2026), Seremban

Harjit Kaur w/o Makhan Singh
With deep sorrow, we regret to inform you on the passing of Sardarni Harjit Kaur @ Linda, of Nilai.
Husband: Makhan Singh s/o late Maha Singh
Sons & Family: Harvinder Singh & Jolyn Cheah Swee Liew
Late Kelvinder Singh & Tracy Lim San San
Grandchild: Tej Mhylan Singh Makhan
SASKAR DETAILS
Friday, 20th March 2026
Wake will be held at the residence.
Sukhmani Sahib Path: 12.00 pm – 2 pm.
(Address: 258, Jalan Desa Kasia 3/2, Taman Desa Kasia Green, Bandar Baru Nilai, Negeri Sembilan)
3 pm: Saskaar at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban.
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 29th March 2026
From 10am – 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Mantin
Contact: Billie 017 692 5514
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 19 March 2026 | Source: Family
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