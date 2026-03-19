Harjit Kaur (1955 – 2026), Seremban

Harjit Kaur w/o Makhan Singh

With deep sorrow, we regret to inform you on the passing of Sardarni Harjit Kaur @ Linda, of Nilai.

Husband: Makhan Singh s/o late Maha Singh

Sons & Family: Harvinder Singh & Jolyn Cheah Swee Liew

Late Kelvinder Singh & Tracy Lim San San

Grandchild: Tej Mhylan Singh Makhan

SASKAR DETAILS

Friday, 20th March 2026

Wake will be held at the residence.

Sukhmani Sahib Path: 12.00 pm – 2 pm.

(Address: 258, Jalan Desa Kasia 3/2, Taman Desa Kasia Green, Bandar Baru Nilai, Negeri Sembilan)

3 pm: Saskaar at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban.

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 29th March 2026

From 10am – 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Mantin

Contact: Billie 017 692 5514

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 March 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here