Beijing university adds Punjabi, expanding global language footprint

Prof Zameerpal Kaur Sandhu Bajwa from Central University of Punjab to teach Punjabi language at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU)

By Asia Samachar | China |

Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), widely known as the cradle of diplomats for producing more than 400 ambassadors and over 2,000 counsellors, has added Punjabi to its curriculum.

Believed to be the first Chinese university to offer Punjabi, the move brings BFSU’s total to 102 languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Urdu. The university also teaches Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and Thai.

“I view this as a very significant step for Punjabi language and cultural promotion. The introduction of the Punjabi language programme at Beijing Foreign Studies University represents a thoughtful and structured academic initiative aimed at fostering long-term knowledge creation, scholarly engagement and institutional collaboration,” Prof Zameerpal Kaur Sandhu Bajwa, who has been appointed to lead the programme, told Asia Samachar in an email interview.

Dr Zameerpal is the founding head of the Punjabi department at the Central University of Punjab (CUPB) in Bathinda. A professor of comparative literature, she will be based in Beijing from March 1, 2026, to Jan 15, 2027.

As an institution recognised for training ambassadors, diplomats, translators, interpreters and global studies professionals, BFSU’s academic ecosystem is well-positioned to support the development of nuanced linguistic and cultural competencies.

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“In this context, the inclusion of Punjabi reflects a growing recognition of the language’s literary richness and cultural significance beyond its traditional geographic boundaries,” she said.

She noted that language programmes of this nature play a foundational role in academia by enabling deeper cultural understanding, facilitating comparative research and creating avenues for meaningful intellectual exchange. The study of Punjabi within such a framework is expected to encourage interdisciplinary inquiry spanning South Asian studies, literary translation, interpretation and cultural anthropology.

“Viewed in this light, the initiative can be understood as an early yet meaningful step in building intellectual and cultural infrastructure. Its significance lies not in immediate outcomes, but in its capacity to cultivate sustained academic engagement, broaden perspectives and contribute to the global study of languages and cultures,” she added.

Punjabi is among the world’s most widely spoken languages, with an estimated 125 million speakers, and its vibrancy is strongly reflected across global diaspora communities.

It is one of the most widely used immigrant languages in Canada, firmly in the top tier nationally, particularly in provinces such as British Columbia and Ontario. Census data shows it is commonly used at home, while its presence extends into media, education, business and public services.

From Punjabi-language broadcasting to its use in Canadian schools and community institutions, the language remains deeply embedded in everyday life. This sustained visibility highlights Punjabi’s resilience and its evolution into a dynamic transnational language well beyond its South Asian origins.

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