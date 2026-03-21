Amarjit Kaur Harjan Singh (1956-2026), Teluk Intan

Amarjit Kaur d/o Harjan Singh
(Teluk Intan)
1956-2026
Sadly missed and dearly remembered by her beloved:
Husband: Hardial Singh s/o Dalip Singh Kokri
Children / Spouses:
Anjeeta Kaur Gill / Rajpal Singh
Roshan Kaur Gill / Rishi Bala
Inderpal Singh Gill / Siranjit Kaur Gill
Grandchildren:
Shevin Raj Kaur
Tishan Raj Singh
Kiesha Raj Kaur
Sasha Jay Bala
Samara Alaia Gill
LAST RITES:
Saturday, 21st March 2026
3-4.30 pm – Wake at Shanshaan Boomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL
5 pm – Saskaar
PATH DA BHOG:
Sunday, 29th March 2026
From 10am to 12 noon
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Jalan Kampong Pandan, KL
Angie – 0123100994
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 21 March 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here