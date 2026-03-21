Amarjit Kaur Harjan Singh (1956-2026), Teluk Intan

Amarjit Kaur d/o Harjan Singh

(Teluk Intan)

1956-2026

Sadly missed and dearly remembered by her beloved:

Husband: Hardial Singh s/o Dalip Singh Kokri

Children / Spouses:

Anjeeta Kaur Gill / Rajpal Singh

Roshan Kaur Gill / Rishi Bala

Inderpal Singh Gill / Siranjit Kaur Gill

Grandchildren:

Shevin Raj Kaur

Tishan Raj Singh

Kiesha Raj Kaur

Sasha Jay Bala

Samara Alaia Gill

LAST RITES:

Saturday, 21st March 2026

3-4.30 pm – Wake at Shanshaan Boomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

5 pm – Saskaar

PATH DA BHOG:

Sunday, 29th March 2026

From 10am to 12 noon

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib, Jalan Kampong Pandan, KL

Angie – 0123100994

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 21 March 2026 | Source: Family

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