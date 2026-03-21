Diljit Kaur (1941 – 2026), Petaling Jaya

Diljit Kaur
Wife of Late Dr Gurbaksh Singh
Daughter of Late Gajjan Singh & Late Balwant Kaur
22.2.1941 – 20.3.2026
Beloved Children: Reena, Sheila, Nita & Pall (Son-in-law)
Grandchildren: Riya, Nikhil, Reesha & Alisha
Special thanks to friends Jenny & Rajah, and caregivers Renu & Nisha
Fondly remembered by her brother, sisters, BIL, SIL’s, nieces, nephews and friends
LAST RITES
Sunday, 22nd March 2026 at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium
2:00 p.m. Wake
3:30 p.m. Saskaar (Cremation)
AKHAND PATH
Commences 4 p.m, Wednesday, 25th March at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
PATH DA BHOG
Friday, 27th March 2026
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
For more information, please contact
Dr. Sukhdev at 017 – 880 7743
Nikhil at 017 – 401 8977
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 21 March 2026 | Source: Family
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