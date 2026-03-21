Diljit Kaur (1941 – 2026), Petaling Jaya

Diljit Kaur

Wife of Late Dr Gurbaksh Singh

Daughter of Late Gajjan Singh & Late Balwant Kaur

22.2.1941 – 20.3.2026

Beloved Children: Reena, Sheila, Nita & Pall (Son-in-law)

Grandchildren: Riya, Nikhil, Reesha & Alisha

Special thanks to friends Jenny & Rajah, and caregivers Renu & Nisha

Fondly remembered by her brother, sisters, BIL, SIL’s, nieces, nephews and friends

LAST RITES

Sunday, 22nd March 2026 at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium

2:00 p.m. Wake

3:30 p.m. Saskaar (Cremation)

AKHAND PATH

Commences 4 p.m, Wednesday, 25th March at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

PATH DA BHOG

Friday, 27th March 2026

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

For more information, please contact

Dr. Sukhdev at 017 – 880 7743

Nikhil at 017 – 401 8977

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 21 March 2026 | Source: Family

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