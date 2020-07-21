Dya Singh’s popular ‘Penti’ goes online

PUNJABI | NEW RELEASE: Many years ago, Aussie-based Dya Singh and team produced a wonderful video to help children – and adults, too – to pick up the Penti. That’s what they call the Gurmukhi Alphabet, the script deployed by the Guru Granth Sahib. Now, it’s finally available on the Youtube.

“Created last century, already seen my millions, finally on our site. Please use to teach your kids and encourage Punjabi teachers to use,” he said in a note sent to Asia Samachar. Click here.

