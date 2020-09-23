Two Sikhs at British Columbia Regiment command change

By Asia Samachar Team | CANADA |
A Sikh soldier spotted. The change of command at the British Columbia Regiment Duke of Connaught’s Own on Sunday (20 Sept) saw a prominent presence of two Sikhs. Canadian national defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan was the guest of honour to witness Lt-Col Paul Lindsay handing over command to Lt-Col Vincent Virk. Handling the task as the master of ceremony was another Sikh. They are both captured in this photo, courtesy of British Columbia Regiment Facebook page.
#SikhInAction #SikhsInCanada #SikhSoldiers
