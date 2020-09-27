Dr Veerinderjeet to head Malaysian accountancy umbrella body

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Malaysian tax expert Dr Veerinderjeet Singh will shoulder yet another responsibility.

He has been elected the new president of Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), the umbrella body for the accountancy profession in Malaysia.

Effective Sept 26, he takes over from Huang Shze Jiun, a partner at Baker Tilly HYT.

MIA was established under the Accountants Act, 1967 to regulate and develop the accountancy profession in this country.

Veerinderjeet, who joined the MIA Council in May 2019, is the current president of The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA). He was a past president of the Chartered Tax Institute of Malaysia.

He is also a non-executive chairman of Tricor Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. He also had a five-year stint in Axcelasia Inc, a Singapore-listed company in which he was one of the founders.

Dr Veerinderjeet has over 30 years of experience in the fields of accounting and taxation and has served in the Inland Revenue Department, University of Malaya (as an associate professor), Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young (as a tax partner/executive director). He has also authored a number of tax publications.

He is also a member of the Commission on Taxation of the International Chamber of Commerce based in Paris and a trustee of the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation, a tax research and consultancy body based in Amsterdam.

Veerinderjeet also sits on the boards of Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd, AmBank (M) Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |