Dr. Muda Singh Randhawa (1949-2020), Klinik Pergigian Malaysia, Muar

“Sagar duar kau chad kai , gaiho tuharo duar

Banhe gahe ki laj as, Gobind das tuhar”

(5 January 1949 – 27 September 2020)

Klinik Pergigian Malaysia, Muar, Johor Darul Takzim.

Passed away peacefully on 27.09.2020

Age: 71

Village: Dhunda

Leaving behind his immediate family

Late Wife Balbir Kaur D/O Late Amar Singh

Wife Harjit Kaur D/O Late Balbir Singh.

Daughters/Spouses:

Sirveen Kaur Randhawa/ Arujun Rai

Sushil Kaur Randhawa

Rasbreena Kaur Randhawa

Son: Ishvinder Singh Randhawa

Grandchildren:

Gaganpreet Kaur Toor

Harpavanshrai Singh Toor

Lakhsganissa Rai Kaur

Shushandev Rai Singh

Khabeer

Late Chanchil Singh Randhawa (Father) and Late Isher Kaur (Mother)

Nephews, nieces and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his loss.

The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement.

The last respects will be held at the residence at 200-A, Jalan Cempaka 1, Jalan Junid, 84000, Muar, Johor on 29 September 2020 (Tuesday) between 9am to 12pm. (Time subject to confirmation).

Saskaar / Cremation: 29 Sept 2020 (Tues) at Pagoh Sikh Cremation. Time to be updated.

For details, please contact:

016-7214226 Sirveen

016-7702497 Ishvin