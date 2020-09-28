Dr. Muda Singh Randhawa (1949-2020), Klinik Pergigian Malaysia, Muar

LAST RESPECTS: The last respects will be held at the residence at 200-A, Jalan Cempaka 1, Jalan Junid, 84000, Muar, Johor on 29 September 2020 (Tuesday) between 9am to 12pm (Time subject to confirmation). SASKAAR / CREMATION: 29 Sept 2020 (Tues) at Pagoh Sikh Cremation. Time to be updated | Malaysia
“Sagar duar kau chad kai , gaiho tuharo duar
Banhe gahe ki laj as, Gobind das tuhar”
DR MUDA SINGH RANDHAWA S/O LATE CHANCHIL SINGH RANDHAWA
(5 January 1949 – 27 September 2020)
Klinik Pergigian Malaysia, Muar, Johor Darul Takzim.
Passed away peacefully on 27.09.2020
Age: 71
Village: Dhunda
Leaving behind his immediate family
Late Wife Balbir Kaur D/O Late Amar Singh
Wife Harjit Kaur D/O Late Balbir Singh.
Daughters/Spouses:
Sirveen Kaur Randhawa/ Arujun Rai
Sushil Kaur Randhawa
Rasbreena Kaur Randhawa
Son: Ishvinder Singh Randhawa
Grandchildren:
Gaganpreet Kaur Toor
Harpavanshrai Singh Toor
Lakhsganissa Rai Kaur
Shushandev Rai Singh
Khabeer
Late Chanchil Singh Randhawa (Father) and Late Isher Kaur (Mother)
Nephews, nieces and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his loss.
The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement.
The last respects will be held at the residence at 200-A, Jalan Cempaka 1, Jalan Junid, 84000, Muar, Johor on 29 September 2020 (Tuesday) between 9am to 12pm. (Time subject to confirmation).
Saskaar / Cremation: 29 Sept 2020 (Tues) at Pagoh Sikh Cremation. Time to be updated.
For details, please contact:
016-7214226 Sirveen
016-7702497 Ishvin
| Entry: 28 Sept 2020 | Source: Family
