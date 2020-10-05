Harvinder won’t be joining Malaysian hockey squad

It’s simply a matter of timing. Former national player Harvinder Singh is at a point of his career where he could not step out of it, even to chase his love for field hockey.

On Thursday (1 Oct), Malaysian Hockey Confederation released the list of the 38 players selected for the centralised 11-week senior team training that begins today (5 Oct). Click here for the full list.

The 31-year old midfielder and 20-year old Pavandip Singh were two Sikhs who made the first cut, which will eventually be trimmed down tpo 25.

But it was not to be for the former national player who had just recently got a job promotion. He is with the accounting firm Ernst & Young.

“It was an honour to receive a call up for national training. However, I have just moved into a new workplace after a promotion, and I can’t afford to stay away from my job at this stage,” he was quoted in a New Straits Times report today.

“Yes, it was due to my commitments,” he confirmed in a message to Asia Samachar.

The NST report said that his fine performance for Kuala Lumpur in the recent Razak Cup earned him a spot in Arul Selvaraj’s national training squad. The KL squad took the third spot in the tourney.

“I have informed Arul about it, and if there is another chance in the future maybe I will make an attempt,” he said.

Harvinder, who was fielded in the 2009 Junior World Cup, made his Malaysia Hockey League debut in 2009. He played for Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) for nine years before moving to Universiti Kuala Lumpur last season.

He had played for Berlin Zehlendorfer in the German League in 2017 and the same year, featured in the Australian League for Greater Dandenong Warriors HC, according to the report.

Harvinder’s elder brother is former international Kelvinder Singh, who is now a coach, it added.