Accountant offers to lead Singapore Khalsa

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Two teams are vying for the leadership of the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), an 89-year-old organisation strong in sports and cultural activities. Sukhbir Singh, a certified accountant and a veteran Sikh volunteer with Singapore Sikh oganisations, has put up a team to challenge the slate led by incumbent president Hernaikh Singh. “We need people on the management team who have the experience of running the club and understand the issues,” he told Asia Samachar in a telephone conversation. “Running the club is not so simple. When I went in [in 2009], I thought it was a straightforward thing. Once in, only then you realise how complex it is.”

Sukhbir, with more than three decades of experience in accountancy and consulting, currently runs his own professional firm. Qualified as a certified accountant in 1996, he opened a import and export business before setting up his professional firm specialising in management consultancy, accounting, tax and corporate compliance.

He was roped into the SKA management team in 2009. From then till 2018, he has served in various capacities, including general treasurer and general secretary. He was also SKA’s building committee treasurer.

“The journey that started with the intention of serving only one term, carried on indefinitely primarily because of the support, stability and experience that the more senior members provided as mentors,” according to his profile in a document introducing his team.

He has also served as general treasurer at Sikh Welfare Council (SIWEC), Sikh Missionary Society (SMS), Sikh Business Association (SBA) and Khalsa Dharmak Sabha (KDS).

At KDS, he continues to provide accountancy services that include preparing monthly management reports and arranging for the audit with external auditors, which he has been doing since 2008.

If elected, he pledged to ‘bring his wealth of serving SKA and the community to generate new revenue streams and transform the exiting revenue streams with a view to increasing our reserves as the lease is set to expire in 2028’. Sukhbir responded to a set of questions sent by Asia Samachar. Below are excerpts from the interview.