Balwin Kaur Sandhu (1992-2020) LLB, CLP

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS: 15th November 2020 (Sunday) starting from 10 am to 12 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar | Malaysia

BALWIN KAUR SANDHU (LLB, CLP) D/O LATE SARJIT SINGH SANDHU (BIDOR PERAK)

Village: Burj, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Passed away peacefully on 1st November 2020.

Leaving behind beloved mother, siblings, fiancé, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to mourn their loss.

Path da Bhog & Antim Ardas: 15th November 2020 (Sunday) starting from 10 am to 12 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Bidor, Perak and thereafter followed by Guru Ka Langar.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and loving support rendered during the bereavement.

Contact: Asbir 012 4699330 (Brother)

| Entry: 7 Nov 2020 | Source: Family