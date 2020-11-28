Jaggies Singh (1959-2020), Rawang

SASKAAR / CREMATION:  Cortege leaves No. 87, Jalan GU 2/7, Taman Garing Utama, Rawang, Selangor 11 am, 29 November 2020 (Sunday) for cremation at Jalan Loke Yew crematorium at 12pm | Malaysia

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR JAGGIES SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR DEBARA SINGH

Departed peacefully on 28th November 2020

Leaving behind:

Wife: Late Madam Ratan Kaur

Children, grandchildren, family & friends.

Cortege leaves No. 87, Jalan GU 2/7, Taman Garing Utama, Rawang, Selangor 11 am, 29 November 2020 (Sunday) for cremation at Jalan Loke Yew crematorium at 12pm

Details of Path Da Bhog to be announced later.

Contact:

Kaljit (+60 17-646 7327)

Balvinder (+60 14-719 0955)

 

| Entry: 28 Nov 2020 | Source: Family

