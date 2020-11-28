Jaggies Singh (1959-2020), Rawang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: Cortege leaves No. 87, Jalan GU 2/7, Taman Garing Utama, Rawang, Selangor 11 am, 29 November 2020 (Sunday) for cremation at Jalan Loke Yew crematorium at 12pm | Malaysia
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR JAGGIES SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR DEBARA SINGH
Departed peacefully on 28th November 2020
Leaving behind:
Wife: Late Madam Ratan Kaur
Children, grandchildren, family & friends.
Cortege leaves No. 87, Jalan GU 2/7, Taman Garing Utama, Rawang, Selangor 11 am, 29 November 2020 (Sunday) for cremation at Jalan Loke Yew crematorium at 12pm
Details of Path Da Bhog to be announced later.
Contact:
Kaljit (+60 17-646 7327)
Balvinder (+60 14-719 0955)
