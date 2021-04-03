Malaysian teacher Dalvinder Kaur Maan lands Fulbright teaching award

The Sekolah Menengah All Saints, Kota Kinabalu, teacher will spend six weeks at Montana State University

A Malaysian teacher from a school in Sabah will get to spend six weeks at Montana State University!

Dalvinder Kaur Maan, who teaches at Sekolah Menengah All Saints in Kota Kinabalu, has landed the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Program.

Her selection was announced today at the US Embassy Kuala Lumpur social media platform.

The program brings secondary level teachers to the United States for a six-week program to take academic seminars for professional development at a host university and to observe and share their expertise with teachers and students at the host university and at local primary and secondary schools.

