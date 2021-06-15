Harsimarbir Singh set to disrupt India’s surgical industry

Harsimarbir Singh, one of the three founders of a fast-growing healthcare start-up already hitting a valuation of some US$550 million, is on the over of the Fortune India magazine.

The co-founder of Gurugram-based Pristyn Care appears in the magazine’s ’40 Under 40: India’s Brightest Young Business Minds’ listing.

The honour of being featured on the business magazine’s cover was a results of ‘3 startups failures and 10 yrs of journey to find my feet’, he says in an entry on his personal LinkedIn page.

Founded with Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr. Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care (pristyncare.com) is a healthcare startup, specialising in surgeries with a stack of services under its patient-first approach

.

Since its inception in August 2018, Pristyn Care has expanded its team to include more than 300 expert surgeons with experience of more than 300,000 surgeries between them. It specialises in laser treatment and surgeries like proctology, laparoscopy, urology, ENT, gynaecology and vascula.

The startup strives to provide advanced medical and surgical interventions that rely fundamentally on using laser technology and minimally-invasive technique. In a nutshell, Pristyn Care aims to disrupt the surgical industry in India.

Harsh, as he is known within the industry, described Pristyn Care as an asset light surgical ecosystem.

In April, Pristyn Care raised US$53 million in Series-D round of funding led by US investment fund Tiger Global Management. Post the funding, the healthcare valuation rose to $550 million, more than double its valuation just six months earlier.

“With this new capital, we plan to expand our surgery offerings in more cities and towns and attract international patients seeking treatment in India, treat new disease lines, and invest in brand building,” Harsimarbir said.

At the moment, it operates in more than 22 cities, including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmadabad, Agra and Gwalior.

In a short span of two and half years, the company was reported to have raised $28 million with investments from its valuable investors such as Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird, GreenOaks, Epiq Capital and Angel List.

Pristyn Care ensures that the patient’s experience right from the discovery of the right doctor, to booking an appointment at the clinic, getting a detailed diagnosis done, booking tests at a diagnostic centre, getting insurance paperwork done, commute from home to the hospital & back on the day of the surgery, admission-discharge processes at the hospital, and follow-up consultation after the surgery – is hassle-free and care-filled, according to information at its website.