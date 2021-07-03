Joginder Singh (1968-2021), Selayang

JOGINDER SINGH A/L LALL SINGH
10.4.1968 – 2.7.2021
Father: Late Lall Singh Kishanpura
Mother: Kartar Kaur
Wife: Mandeep Kaur
Children: Kavalprit Kaur
Siblings / Spouse:
Phajan Singh / Paramjit Kaur
Narinder Kaur / Jit Singh
Late Harmit Singh /Editha
Jagjit Singh /Sukpal Kaur
Harbinder Singh / Mukhtiar Kaur
Surinder Singh/ Pritho Kaur
Saskaar / Cremation: To be updated.
Path da Bhog: To be updated.
Contact:
Mandeep Kaur 012 – 569 6082
Jagjit Singh 016 – 606 6153
Harbinder Singh 018 – 669 5499
Surinder Singh 016 – 277 0724
| Entry: 3 July 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |