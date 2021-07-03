Joginder Singh (1968-2021), Selayang

JOGINDER SINGH A/L LALL SINGH

10.4.1968 – 2.7.2021

Father: Late Lall Singh Kishanpura

Mother: Kartar Kaur

Wife: Mandeep Kaur

Children: Kavalprit Kaur

Siblings / Spouse:

Phajan Singh / Paramjit Kaur
Narinder Kaur / Jit Singh
Late Harmit Singh /Editha
Jagjit Singh /Sukpal Kaur
Harbinder Singh / Mukhtiar Kaur
Surinder Singh/ Pritho Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: To be updated.

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

Contact:

Mandeep Kaur 012 – 569 6082

Jagjit Singh 016 – 606 6153

Harbinder Singh 018 – 669 5499

Surinder Singh 016 –  277 0724

 

