Identical twins, identical scores in STPM

Seremban twins Randeep Kaur Maan and Gurdeep Kaur Maan scored a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2020.

The identical twins from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, received identical results, much to the delight of their school, family and friends. They have both chosen law as the next step in their academic pursuits.

The SMK Tunku Ampuan Durah (STAD) students were among 741 students nationwide who achieved a perfect CGPA score in the 2020 examination.

They had no regrets pursuing STPM, the A-Levels equivalent examinations, especially Gurdeep who had received a place in matriculation studies after her SPM examination.

“I had set my dreams and goals at the very start of STPM. When things were tough, I reminded myself about my dreams and goals. That kept me going,” Randeep told Asia Samachar.

She said the main challenge was the huge work load that had to be done within a short span of time.

“There was so much to prepare and study. We had no time to stay idle. We had to complete a great deal of coursework as it contributes to our overall STPM results. And all this while I was the Vice President for the Majlis Pemimpin Pelajar (MPP) body and had many responsibilities there,” she added.

“My parents gave us both full support and encouragement from the first day of our schooling. We did not want to let them down,” she said.

For Gurdeep, the toughest challenge was the time frame to cover the syllabus during the outbreak out of Covid-19 pandemic. ”Classes had to be conducted online. Learning online was never easy as the classroom atmosphere was never there,” she said.

Commenting on the STPM examination, educationist Prof Dr Kuldip Kaur said students should consider it as an option upon completing their SPM.

“Generally, students are reluctant to consider STPM as the next step after SPM. But I believe it is a good option as it offers two more years of free public education and academic maturity through a rigorous programme of study that is internationally recognised,” she said.

Prof Kuldip said that while entrance into Malaysian public universities is very competitive, she would still encourage students to explore the STPM route.

“An STPM qualification provides greater flexibility as students can consider both public and private universities for tertiary education,” she said. “By not choosing STPM, you instantly narrow your options by excluding the possibility of attending local public universities.”

“Further, private college education, particularly for A-levels, can be very costly, and post-SPM students could consider this opportunity for free education,” she said.