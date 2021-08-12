Dr. Harbhajan Singh (1932-2021), Retired Deputy Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health Malaysia

SARDAR DR. HARBHAJAN SINGH

S/O THE LATE SARDAR VASAWA SINGH (JP) & LATE SARDARNI RATTAN KAUR OF MALACCA

30.8.1932 – 11.8.2021

(Retired Deputy Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health Malaysia)

Wife: Sardarni Darshan Kaur (TTDI, KL)

and family, relatives, friends.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1 pm, Thursday, 12th August 2021 at Loke Yew Crematorium, KL.

In light of the current MCO and SOPs, the Saskaar will be limited to immediate family members. We thank everyone for their kind understanding, support, messages of condolences and prayers.

Contact:

Darshan (+60 17-332 5290)

Mehinder (+6017-880 6291)

Thank you for your unconditional love towards us. We will always miss you, Nanu. Love, Hayleen & Gaurav.

| Entry: 12 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

