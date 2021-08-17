Dharam Kaur (Themma) (1933-2021), Retired Teacher, Ipoh

DHARAM KAUR (THEMMA)

6.2.1933 – 10.8.2021

Beloved daughter of late Mr Amar Singh & late Mdm Niranjan Kaur

Beloved wife of late Mr Nirbhai Singh

Village: Gujranwala

Children / Spouses:

Dr Permeeta Dhanoa / Adv. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal

Dr Amreeta Dhanoa / Prof. Dr Vivek Ajit Singh

Dr Sumeeta Dhanoa / Dr Harinderpal Singh

Grandchildren: Vinesh Sandhu, Ameesh Sandhu, Sachleen Kaur Dhaliwal

Path da Bhog: 22 Aug 2021 (Sunday), 10.00am – 12.00noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Ashby Road, Greentown, Ipoh

Due to current restriction of Covid-19 pandemic, the Path da Bhog will be a family affair. To view the live video link of the Path da Bhog, please click here ( https://vconference.online/tribute/MadamDharamKaur/)

Dearly missed by daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, friends and her carers. The family members appreciate everyone’s kind understanding, support and prayers.

Contact:

Dr Permeeta 012 – 517 1859

Dr Sumeeta 012 – 518 5372

Rashpal 012 – 506 7927

| Entry: 17 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

