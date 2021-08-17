Amarjid Kor (1939-2021), Pokok Assam, Taiping, Perak

Path da Bhog: 29 Aug 2021, 10am - 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam Taiping, Perak.

In Loving Memory

AMARJID KOR D/O MEHAR SINGH

23.8.1939 – 15.8.2021

Husband: Late Gurbachan Singh

Leaving behind:

Children / Spouse:

Gurumit Singh / Baljit Kaur
Ranjit Kaur / Late Gurcharan Singh
Gurdeep Kaur / Avtar Singh
Manjeet Kaur / Balwant Singh
Jasbeer Kaur / Mindar Singh
Surinder Singh / Jaswinder Kaur
Sarjit Kaur
Daljit Singh / Karamjit Kaur

Grandchildren: 17

Great grandchildren : 3

Path da Bhog: 29 Aug 2021, 10am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam Taiping, Perak.

Note: Due to pandemic Covid-19 that has been rising recently, Path da Bhog will be held among family members only. Do adhere the SOP implemented by government.

Contact:

016-4277683 (Baljit Kaur)

016- 5077293 (Mindar Singh)

