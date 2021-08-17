Amarjid Kor (1939-2021), Pokok Assam, Taiping, Perak

In Loving Memory
AMARJID KOR D/O MEHAR SINGH
23.8.1939 – 15.8.2021
Husband: Late Gurbachan Singh
Leaving behind:
Children / Spouse:
Gurumit Singh / Baljit Kaur
Ranjit Kaur / Late Gurcharan Singh
Gurdeep Kaur / Avtar Singh
Manjeet Kaur / Balwant Singh
Jasbeer Kaur / Mindar Singh
Surinder Singh / Jaswinder Kaur
Sarjit Kaur
Daljit Singh / Karamjit Kaur
Grandchildren: 17
Great grandchildren : 3
Path da Bhog: 29 Aug 2021, 10am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam Taiping, Perak.
Note: Due to pandemic Covid-19 that has been rising recently, Path da Bhog will be held among family members only. Do adhere the SOP implemented by government.
Contact:
016-4277683 (Baljit Kaur)
016- 5077293 (Mindar Singh)
| Entry: 17 Aug 2021 | Source: Family
