Amarjid Kor (1939-2021), Pokok Assam, Taiping, Perak

In Loving Memory

AMARJID KOR D/O MEHAR SINGH

23.8.1939 – 15.8.2021

Husband: Late Gurbachan Singh

Leaving behind:

Children / Spouse:

Gurumit Singh / Baljit Kaur

Ranjit Kaur / Late Gurcharan Singh

Gurdeep Kaur / Avtar Singh

Manjeet Kaur / Balwant Singh

Jasbeer Kaur / Mindar Singh

Surinder Singh / Jaswinder Kaur

Sarjit Kaur

Daljit Singh / Karamjit Kaur

Grandchildren: 17

Great grandchildren : 3

Path da Bhog: 29 Aug 2021, 10am – 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Pokok Assam Taiping, Perak.

Note: Due to pandemic Covid-19 that has been rising recently, Path da Bhog will be held among family members only. Do adhere the SOP implemented by government.

Contact:

016-4277683 (Baljit Kaur)

016- 5077293 (Mindar Singh)

| Entry: 17 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |