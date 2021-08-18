Sikh welfare society low on funds, now assisting 58 families

Press Statement | Malaysia |

Urgent Humble Appeal from Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia to All Gurdwara Sahibs and Sikh Organisations for Donations to Assist Needy Sikh Families in Malaysia

We are pleased to inform that the Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia was founded in 1980 and has been assisting needy Sikh families in Malaysia for the last forty years. We provide monthly financial aid ranging from RM200 to RM500 to each family depending on their needs. Currently we are assisting about 58 families with a monthly expenditure of RM16,500.

The Society does not receive any regular government grants to assist in our projects. Our Sikh Community has been our generous donors, sponsors and well-wishers all these years. We also arrange fundraising events to raise funds for our projects. Further, we have some generous Sikhs who participate in our Adopt-A-Family’ programme.

Our mission has been that all Sikhs in need should be assisted at all times and there should be no Sikhs begging for aid in the streets. Most of our financial aid recipients are poor families, families with handicapped children and single mothers who need financial support.

Our financial aid is used to subsidize their monthly rentals, household expenses, medical bills, children’s expenses and medical treatment. Currently, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are having more cases and requests for financial aid. At the same time, we are now utilizing our cash reserves and fixed deposits to fulfil our obligations to assist the poor Sikh families and

we are in urgent need of funds for our projects.

We humbly seek your cooperation and assistance to assist us in our projects as we are low on funds, and unable to raise funds due to the current restrictions. Kindly extend your financial assistance by making your contribution directly to our Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia CIMB Bank A/C No. 8001216563 [number corrected]. We shall be issuing our official receipts for all your generous contributions.

Thanking you in anticipation for your sewa towards the Chardi Kala of the Sikh Community.

(Signed)

Tarlochan Singh Dhaliwal, President, Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia (H/p: 016-2837656)

Santokh Singh Augarh, Hon. Treasurer, Sikh Welfare Society Malaysia (H/p: 012-6661422)

Date: 19 August 2021

(Asia Samachar has confirmed the letter with the above signed)

