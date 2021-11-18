Merdeka Day thrill for Perak Sikh students

Parveena Kaur, who competed in public speaking, receiving her prize from Perak MB special secretary for Sikh affairs Suwaran Singh, flanked by KDM president Santokh Singh – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 150 Sikh students from Perak took part in online quiz and public speaking in conjunction with the Merdeka Day, taking home cash prizes.

The competitions were organised by the Integration Unit (Sikh Community) under the Perak Menteri Besar’s Office and supported by the Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM).

Students at state-wide Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) were encouraged to take part in the events which offered attractive cash prizes.

The winners received their prizes via the novel idea of a drive-through prize giving ceremony on 5 September 2021 at the KDM headquarters in Ipoh.

“This a wonderful gesture for Sikh students connected to the Merdeka celebration. This was a good event,” a Perak-based Sikh organisation office bearer told Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

How did students fare in SPM Punjabi language? Here are the results (Asia Samachar, 23 June 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here