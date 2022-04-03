Kaldeep Singh Bal (Deepi), (1957-2022), Sentul

KALDEEP SINGH BAL (DEEPI)

12.10.1957 – 3.4.2022

Village: Batala

Wife: Madam Nanth Kaur Rai

Children / Spouses:

Sandeep Kaur Bal / Daljit Singh

Late Randeep Singh Bal

Govindeep Singh Bal (SG)

Grandchild: Davieen Sidhu

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 4 April 2022 (Monday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Last Respects can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul (Jalan Haji Salleh, Kuala Lumpur) from 10.30am to 1.30pm, or Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium from 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Contact:

Teeraj 017 – 622 2884

Sandeep 012 – 527 0161

Prithpal 012 – 932 7071

Kaldeep Singh Bal (Deepi) was a dedicated sewadar (volunteer) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul. He will be dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.

| Entry: 3 April 2022 | Source: Family

