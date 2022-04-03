Kaldeep Singh Bal (Deepi), (1957-2022), Sentul

KALDEEP SINGH BAL (DEEPI)
12.10.1957 – 3.4.2022
Village: Batala
Wife: Madam Nanth Kaur Rai
Children / Spouses:
Sandeep Kaur Bal / Daljit Singh
Late Randeep Singh Bal
Govindeep Singh Bal (SG)
Grandchild: Davieen Sidhu
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 4 April 2022 (Monday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Last Respects can be paid at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul (Jalan Haji Salleh, Kuala Lumpur) from 10.30am to 1.30pm, or Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium from 1.30pm to 2.30pm
Contact:
Teeraj 017 – 622 2884
Sandeep 012 – 527 0161
Prithpal 012 – 932 7071
Kaldeep Singh Bal (Deepi) was a dedicated sewadar (volunteer) at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul. He will be dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.
| Entry: 3 April 2022 | Source: Family
