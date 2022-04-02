Punjabi hikers conquer Mount Kinabalu





Group photo at GS Kota Kinabalu – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A Malaysian group calling themselves Punjabi Hikers have managed to scale Mount Kinabalu, the heights peak in Southeast Asia.

The group, mainly from Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh, had first stopped at Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu to say a prayer before embarking on their journey.

“Our group members have been hiking Bukit Gasing or Gunung Keledang actively for the last two months,” Jaswinder Singh, one of the team members, told Asia Samachar in a telephone conversation.

The team of 11 hikers was led by Harbinder Singh Parmar.

