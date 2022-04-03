Roots: Singapore NRIC belonging to late Justice Choor Singh

Singapore NRIC belonging to the late Justice Choor Singh (1948) – Source: Collection of Indian Heritage Centre; Gift of the family of Justice Choor Singh

By Roots | Singapore

Choor Singh was the first Indian to hold the position of Magistrate in Colonial Malaya, and was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 1963. Apart from an illustrious legal career, he made significant contributions to the Sikh community in Singapore. He was one of the founders of the Singapore Khalsa Association, and advocated the teaching of Punjabi in Singapore as the Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board. He also authored several books on the Sikh religion and the Sikh community in Singapore.

(Click here for original source. The Roots website has been established by Singapore’s National Heritage Board strives to preserve and catalogue the elements of that unique inheritance, and to present them to the public in an engaging and accessible format.)

