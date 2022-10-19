In Loving Memory: Sardarni Jasbir Kaur (1929-2021), Seremban

In loving memory of our beloved mother

LATE SARDARNI JASBIR KAUR A/P ANOKH SINGH

Wife of Late Sardar Arjan Singh Gill (Ex Court Interpreter, Seremban High Court)

First Barsi prayers will be held on 30 October 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban. Kirtan and Path Da Bhog will be from 9.30 am till 12 pm. Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Mother was a warm, loving and positive person and her beautiful memories will always guide us.

Dearly missed, cherished and forever remembered by her children/spouses

Children / Spouse:

Amrit Kaur / Dr Narindar Singh Dhaliwal

Dr Rajinder Singh Gill (deceased) / Dr Lily Jacob

Jaswinder Kaur / Douglas Henderson

Raghbir Singh Gill

Dr. Satwant Singh Gill (deceased)

Hardeep Singh Gill

And a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For more information, kindly contact the following numbers: –

Hardeep Singh Gill (+6016) 311 0837

Nazneen Kaur Gill (+6014) 681 7101

| Entry: 19 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

