Outspoken Ramkarpal Singh made deputy minister

Lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Law and Institutional Reform, joining the Cabinet of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The outspoken lawmaker is one of the six MPs from the DAP, a key component member of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition led by Anwar, to be made deputy ministers.

Anwar made the announcement in a live broadcast today (Dec 9).

In the last general election in 2018, his elder brother Gobind Singh Deo made history when as the first Sikh to become a minister of Malaysia’s federal government. Their eldest brother, Jagdeep Singh Deo, is a state assemblyman in Penang.

Their late father Karpal Singh was a legendary lawmaker and lawyer.

