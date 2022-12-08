Why women drawn to self-proclaimed Sant & Baba?

Fauja Singh captured on video walking out shirtless with a woman. In a Punjab-based media portal interview (right), he denied he was having an affair with the woman

By Manjit Kaur (UK) | OPINION |

How do fake godmen, some of them carrying the title sant or baba, build a following so easily? And how do they get away with their escapades?

Here’s the tragedy. The so-called sant or a baba gets various benefits such as money, fame and women. Even if they had behaved dastardly or committed immoral acts, like so many others before them, they are likely to come back at some point and continue to prey on innocent victims again.

Britain recently encountered a potential case of a ‘sant baba’ allegedly abusing his standing.

Fauja Singh was on video walking half naked with a woman with whom he was allegedly having sexual relations. He was confronted by the local Sikh community. Not long after, he left to the relative security of Punjab, and immediately puts out a video claiming that he was the victim of a kidnapping, fake video, and forced confession.

The allegations concerning the fake ‘Baba’ Fauja Singh, a.k.a. Surinder Singh of the Akaal Bunga cult the UK, raises many questions. Why and how can such characters build a following so easily?

While it would be wrong to suggest all sants and babas are sexual predators, it is worrying to note the rampant incidents of them sexually exploiting trusting followers. It must be noted that Sikhs are not the only ones plagued with such individuals; it is a common story amongst other faiths too. There are many reports in the media of yogis, maulvis, fakirs, gurus, swamis, pastors, and priests being caught red handed committing all kinds of ‘sins’ with their devotees.

How do the ‘babas’ operate?

The way many of them operate as sexual predators is to create the impression that they have the spiritual powers to cure their followers of all kinds of psychological, spiritual, relationship and even financial problems! Because they already know the kinds of people who will be drawn to them tend to be vulnerable and desperate, like a clever salesman, it doesn’t take them long to capture their imagination. They will always begin by presenting themselves as humble, caring, peaceful individuals and their ability to reassure their potential victims can result in an immediate feeling hope.

One of ‘Baba’ Fauja Singh’s specialities was his skillful manipulation of body language and appearance. He was famed for his titled posture, friendly smile, and long white flowing chola. The irony is, when he was caught on video with his female companion allegedly perfuming sexual acts in a car, all he had on was some boxer shorts!

Many so called ‘Sikh Babas’ convince their followers through wrong interpretations of Gurbani and by spinning wild stories or ‘gap khania’ about their own lives and family history. One of their main tricks is to emphasise miracles stories and to flatter their followers by claiming them to be special people with good ‘karma’. Because they know of the importance of Gurbani to Sikhs, they have no qualm in using the saroop of Guru Granth Sahib as a prop to lure people into their cult. So, in this case, we know that the ‘Baba’ Fauja Singh had been collecting money to have a special Guru Granth Sahib Saroop printed in gold letters. It is alleged that he had escaped to Punjab along with a significant amount of gold and money donated by followers for this project.

Typically, the victims of these conmen are women and girls, who are themselves often victims of abuse in their families. They are usually crying out for help, but because of traditions linked to family and community honour and shame (izat). Rather than going for professional help, they end up in hands of these conmen, who claim to be able provide miracle remedies.

The many reasons for turning to these babas include, the inability to give birth to sons, having been accused of possession by evil spirits, suffering from domestic violence, wanting to control a violent partner who may be abusing drugs and alcohol and/or having extra marital relationships. Some may simply be depressed and in need of hope, which religion and religious priests can provide. Sometimes ordinary persons, healthy individuals may be dragged into the cult through friends and relatives who are followers of the ‘Baba’. Indeed, these babas will often use their followers to recruit more members.

Not all women are innocent victims.

There is a common saying that it ‘takes two to tango’ and in Punjabi we say, ‘you need two hands to clap’! In this case, whilst clearly ‘Baba’ Fauja Singh, given his claimed status and power holds most of the responsibility, there is a question about the role of the woman. From the video, she comes across an adult. Of course, we don’t know the full-story, and it may be the case that she was subject to coercion and emotional blackmail; and in this regard, the truth can only be known if she makes a public statement. Some people argue that her confidentiality must be respected, but others say, if victims don’t speak out, abusers will continue to abuse. One option might be for her to make an anonymous statement or video, and this is something that those who exposed the ‘baba’ should consider. By doing so, we would know clearly what her role was and, especially as an adult, if in some way she also was responsible.

Though we can’t say anything more about this specific case, we do know from famous past cases of fake Godmen and sexual abuse that sometimes women have been part of the conspiracy. Cases involving Yogi Harbhajan Singh of the 3HO Cult, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh of the Osho Cult, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan of the Dera Sacha Sauda cult, come to mind, for being all these Godmen were powerful women. In such cases, though the women may well have been groomed, they will progress in the cult to a point where they also gain power and influence. So, whilst they may have in the past felt what is taking place was wrong, they become desensitised to such an extent that the abusive and corrupt behaviour of the baba and the cult become normalised. And one should not discount the possibility that some women may just be as evil as the baba, so they become partners in the crime.

What is to be done?

Because these fake ‘babas/sants’ have managed to establish a powerful base within the Sikh community, along with sophisticated PR campaigns, including exploitation of social and other media, the battle is not easy. However, as the exposure of ‘Baba’ Fauja Singh has shown, by working collectively across Panthic Jathebandhis, we can at a local, regional and national, and international level make a real difference. This must start with a clear statement that such individuals are not welcome in our places of worship and congregation. Because they usually begin by approaching individuals, we also need to warn those people who allow them into their homes to think about safeguarding. We would not allow our child to go to a nursery unless it was properly checked and registered, so why do let these fake ‘babas/sants’ access to vulnerable children and adults without any checks?

Another step we can take is to have the formal title Sant banished or registered. This means that no individual or group who claim to be members of the Sikh Panth should be allowed to use such titles without the permission of the Panth, and this should be through a proper transparent process. I would appeal to those Gursikhs who are followers of Sants and Babas to support a campaign and get the titles removed. If your Sant is a true Gursikh they will not refuse the request from the Sangat. Indeed, such a move may well be a good test to see if your Baba is true to Gurbani. And if you are unprepared to come off the fence, then one can only assume you are either too brain washed to act or worse still you and your Baba are part of the problem.

To end, let me make it crystal clear, I have no reason to believe that most so called ‘Babas/Sants’ are not noble individuals, but I know in and amongst them there are many bad apples. But these bad apples are damaging the whole Panth and the sooner they are crushed the better!

Manjit Kaur, a UK-based therapist and counsellor, is a presenter of the 1 Show on Akaal Channel. She can be contacted via email at manjitkaur1show@gmail.com

