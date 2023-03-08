Jaspal Singh Partap Singh (1971 – 2023), Tanjung Rambutan / Ipoh

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

In loving memory of

SARDAR JASPAL SINGH S/O PARTAP SINGH

24.11.1971 – 2.3.2023

A former journalist with the Business Times, New Straits Times and The Malay Mail. He was also active on the Sikh community front as a trustee of United Perak Sikh Organisations (UPSO Foundation) and an advisor to the Sikh Single Mothers Association Ipoh, known as SikhMai.

Jaspal was married to Daljeed Kaur, 46, and the couple have nine-year-old twins Gurjeevan Singh and Gursamrath Kaur.

PATH DA PHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Date: 18 March 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 10.00am – 12.00pm

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Tanjong Rambutan, Perak

For further details, kindly contact:

Sardar Jageer Singh 016-5337092

Please treat this as personal invitation.

Your presence will be appreciated.

| Entry: 8 March 2023 | Source: Family

