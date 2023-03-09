Sardar Jit Singh Sham Singh (1932 – 2023)

ਇਕਿ ਸੇਵਕ ਗੁਰ ਪਾਸਿ ਇਕਿ ਗੁਰਿ ਕਾਰੈ ਲਾਈਆ ॥

Ek Sevak Gur Paas Ek Gur Kaarai Laaeyaa

The Guru keeps some of His Servants with Him, and engages others in His Service – SGGS Ang 648

SARDAR JIT SINGH S/O SHAM SINGH

31.03.1932 – 9.3.2023

Age: 91

Merged with the Almighty on 9th March 2023.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day

You were always our pillar of strength,

Showering us with unconditional love…

Our guiding light throughout our lives

Will always live in the hearts of Sardarni Ranjit Kaur Randhawa, children, grandchildren and all relatives and friends.

Children & Spouse (Grandchildren)

Lakhvinder Singh and Ann Marie Moohan

(Anna Reesha Sidhu, Adrian Parveet James Sidhu)

Harbhajan Singh and Gurdeesh Kaur

(Balwinder Singh, Bhavanjodh Singh)

Ravinder Kaur and Parvinder Singh

(Jaiveer Singh)

You can pay your last respects on 10th March 2023 (Friday) at 2:00 pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur) at Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia followed by the cremation at 4:00 pm

Any queries or further information, kindly contact:

Lakhvinder Singh 012 – 601 9331

Parvinder Singh 016 – 678 9500

| Entry: 9 March 2023 | Source: Family

