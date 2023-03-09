Daleep Kaur (1933 – 2023), Cameron Highlands

MATA DALEEP KAUR

18 April 1933 – 9 March 2023

Waheguruji Ka Khalsa, Waheguruji Ki Fateh

It is with a heavy heart we would like to inform you that our mother / grandmother / great grandmother Mata Daleep Kaur (Cameron Highlands) wife of Late Sardar Tara Singh has passed away peacefully on 9th March 2023.

For those who wish to pay their last respect may do so from Friday, 10th March 2023 from 10 am to 1pm at our residence (Add: B4/3 Greenhill Resort, Jalan Gereja, 39000 Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, Pahang)

The cortège will depart from the residence at 1.00pm for the antim saskaar / cremation at Tanah Perkuburan Hindu, Tanah Rata

Path Da Bhog: 19 March 2023 (Sunday), from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands

For more info, please contact:

Mahindar – 012 555 9775

Ammitroy – 012 207 6496

Kiran – 012 243 4065

“What moves through us is a silence, a quiet sadness, a longing for one more day, one more word, one more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but little by little, we begin to remember not just that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget”

| Entry: 9 March 2023 | Source: Family

