Vaisakhi 2023: Sentul new darbar attracts huge turnout

Sikh youth at the Vaisakhi 2023 programme at Sentul gurdwara – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sentul saw a big turnout today for the third day of its four-day Vaisakhi 2023 programme. It was a full house in the darbar with a number of prominent kirtan jathas, including Bhai Gagandeep Singh (Ganga Nagar Wale).

One of the obvious attraction was the newly renovated Darbar Sahib. Gurdwara Sahib Sentul has added a new wing to its original darbar sahib, providing a larger space for the kirtan and katha sessions.

The congregation members also were delighted with an assortment of food, including local favourites cendol and tau fu fah. They also had the choice of trying out the curry laksa mee prepared by the Pulapol Gurdwara team.

Vaisakhi celebrates the day when Guru Gobind Singh unveiled the Khalsa, coinciding with the birthday of Guru Nanak. The four-day kirtan and katha ends tomorrow (April 2, Sunday).

RELATED STORY:

Sentul gurdwara Vaisakhi 2023 semagam (30 March – 2 April) (Asia Samachar, 25 March 2023)

13 Questions on Guru Nanak’s Birthday (Asia Samachar, 30 March 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.