Surinderjit Singh (Shindi) (1967 – 2023), Canada / Segamat

SARDAR SURINDERJIT SINGH (SHINDI)

Sardar Surinderjit Singh( Shindi) Canada, son of late Sardar Harmek Singh and Sardarni Gurdev Kaur, village- Chak Bhai Ka, formerly from Segamat, Johor

5.7.1967 – 3.3.2023

Surinderjit Singh passed away on 3.3.2023 in Canada.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Sehaj Path Da Bhog: 8 April 2023 (Saturday), from 10:30am to 12:30pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang (Address: Lot 72021, Persiaran Kewajipan, SS13 47500, Subang Jaya, Selangor) followed by Guru ka Langar

Please treat this message as personal invitation.

For any info please contact:

Harpal Kaur- 016 750 5563

Harpreet Kaur – 012 321 2174

| Entry: 2 April 2023 | Source: Family

