Singapore performs ‘extremely well’ at Causeway Cup

The Singapore Sikh contingent ‘did extremely well’ at the annual Causeway Cup on 1 April 2023, emerging overall champion of the 30th edition of the competition.

Hosted by Johore Sikhs Sports Club (JSSC), the event featured open hockey, open football and veteran football categories. The Singapore team won all three matches with a score of 2-1, 2-1 and 3-1 respectively, according to an entry at the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA) social media platform.

The tournament is a meet between JSSC and SKA. Present at the event were Johor state exco Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, JSSC patron Avinderjit Singh and SKA president Harnek Singh.

Causeway Cup 2023, 30th edition, hosted by Johor – Photo: SKA Facebook

