Punjabi now Australia’s fastest growing language, prompting calls for it to be taught in schools – ABC

Punjabi is now Australia’s fastest growing language, according to the latest census — but it is still not offered in Queensland schools.

Census data shows Punjabi is the fifth most spoken language at home other than English, making it the most popular Indian-subcontinental language ahead of Hindi and Nepali — despite Punjabis, who hail from the north of India, making up less than 3 per cent of the total Indian population.

Community leaders want dedicated resources to teach it so the children of immigrants can continue to learn about their Punjabi language and culture.

South-east Queensland has become a hub for a rapidly growing Indian-Australian community, the centre of which is the Brisbane Sikh Temple, an almost 40-year-old institution.

“It’s not only the first Sikh temple in Queensland, it’s a community centre,” Punjabi Council of Queensland president Parnam Singh Heir said.

“We have more than 5,000 people come here every week.

“There’s a free kitchen where all are welcome, vegetarian food, seven days a week, open for everyone.”

Integration through education

The temple runs Punjabi language classes for children on the weekends, but Mr Singh would like further support.

“Punjabi is the number one growing language in the last five years and it’s not recognised well in the community,” he said.

“I think it’s time for the government and our education department to promote and tell people how many Punjabis are here and about our language.”

