Sikh bikers to visit 8 gurdwaras in Sabah and Sarawak, raising funds for education

Santana Riderz flag-off at Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu on 2 July 2023 for the 8 gurdwara tour in Sabah and Sarawak – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A group of Sikh bikers today began a journey that will take them to eight gurdwaras in Sabah and Sarawak, covering some 2,200 kilometers.

The bikers from the Kuala Lumpur-based Santana Riderz, accompanied by some local riders from the two regions of Malaysia, have a mission on hand. They want to raise funds for the Malayan Sikh Education Aid Fund (MSEAF).

They also want to raise the awareness of the fund which provides interest-free loans to needy Sikh students studying at local universities or colleges.

“The fund supports deserving children in their pursuit of education. We also want to encourage young Sikh parent to start saving for the education of their children,” one of the riders told Asia Samachar.

The bikers were flagged off at Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu today. They will visit gurdwaras in Sandakan, Lahat Datu, Tawau, Labuan, Miri, Sibu and Kuching.

The journey from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau, via Sandakan and Lahad Datu, covers about 660km. Its then another 510km from Tawau to Labuan. Here, they would be hopping onto a ferry to get onto the Labuan island. It’s then about 200km to Miri. Then, they will ride another 800 to Sibu and then Kuching. On paper, that’s about 2,200km.

In 2019, Santana Bikerz undertook a five-nation cancer charity ride that saw them riding some 16,800km covering Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, India and Pakistan. They had raised funds for National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM).

The biker’s itinerary:

2/7- Gurdwara Sahib KK

3/7- Gurdwara Sahib Sandakan 355

4/7- Gurdwara Sahib Lahat Datu

5/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Tawau 661

8/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Labuan 1172

9/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Miri 210

10/7- Gurdwara Sahib Sibu 400

11/7- Gurdwara Sahib Kuching

